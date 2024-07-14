Please support our Sponsors!

NEWLY ENHANCED!! Don’t just get a DNA test…Instead get one that then delivers individually designed supplements to match your DNA profile. Plus, as a Freedom Hub follower use our code and get a great discount! www.snipnutrition.com/freedomhub Use Code FHget10 and get $30 off!

Absent from Election: Ending the Fed

with Economic Icon Tom DiLorenzo, President, Mises Institute

Mises.org

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

Americans face austerity if developing countries overseas are able to pull influence away from our dollar. Yet no leading presidential candidate offers a corrective substantial enough to bolster our dollar from foreign competition. Ending our corrupt central bank - the Federal Reserve - as well as capping government spending and ending the income tax and unconstitutional bureaucracies would signal a seriousness lacking among ANY candidates in the U.S.

Why are voters not holding their politicians’ feet to the fire? It seems all conservatives want is an end to immigration, while Democrats want socialized vaccines for any germ the TV tells them to fear. And the Libertarian Party presidential candidate is too busy resurrecting Woke nonsense to focus on the hard economics of which Professor DiLorenzo is a recognized authority.

Do Americans need a reminder why Socialism is evil? Are they too addicted to Easy Money to want to even dream how much better an entrepreneurial society could serve their goals? Author of dozens of books, including controversial ones criticizing their holiness Abraham Lincoln and Alexander Hamilton, Tom doesn’t shy away from truths that might offend polite company.

Formerly at Loyola but now running the premier libertarian think tank, Professor DiLorenzo has big plans for educating future leaders and keeping alive the thoughts of iconic thinkers in history such as Rothbard, Ron Paul and those of the eminent Austrian School for Economics.