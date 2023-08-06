© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/biden-energy-secretary-secretly-consulted-top-chinese-energy-official-spr-release-sales https://insightcrime.org/news/el-salvador-escalates-gang-crackdown-with-new-measures/
https://www.gulf-times.com/article/665894/region/77mn-saudi-loan-to-set-up-solar-plant-belize
https://www.irishexaminer.com/world/arid-41199157.html
https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2023/08/05/pakistan-former-pm-imran-khan-moved-to-attock-jail.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66419333
https://www.radio.gov.pk/06-08-2023/india-5-killed-in-fresh-wave-of-ethnic-violence-in-manipur-state
https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/ukrainian-naval-drone-hits-russian-oil-tanker-off-crimea-considered-second-attack-on-the-countrys-ships/cid/1957091
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/iran-boosts-navy-with-missiles-drones-as-us-offers-guards-for-gulf-ships-2416914-2023-08-06
https://www.riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/mercosur/venezuela/maduro-alleges-u-s-is-funding-unrest-in-venezuela/
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/crocodile-kills-soccer-player-costa-rican-river-swims-away-with-body-2416657-2023-08-05