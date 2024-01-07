A rally on Palestinian Martyrs Day in Beirut calls for solidarity with Gaza.

The martyrdom anniversary of Iran's anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman. Meanwhile, the recent speech by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has concerned the Israelis as he directly threatened them of retaliation following the assassination of the deputy head of the Hamas resistance movement, Saleh Al-Arouri.



