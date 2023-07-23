What is PRIMARY WATER ? | Cultivate Elevate's Matt Roeske

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💚PRIMARY WATER is the process of hydrogen and oxygen aligning with volcanic pressure to create new water, new living water that does not contain fluoride, arsenic or pharmaceuticals.
There is a huge abundance of primary water on earth. The water shortage is another DS narrative to install fear into humanity. WHEN YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW.
From the book: New water for a thirsty world
https://cultivateelevate.com/blog/primary-water-and-why-we-are-never-running-out-of-water/