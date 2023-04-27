If your rogue adversary overseas is creating and building and embedding law enforcement personnel to spy on Americans then they are attacking the very heart of your judicial system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If your rogue adversary overseas is creating and building and embedding law enforcement personnel to spy on American Americans by creating police substations in New York, then they are attacking the very heart of your judicial system.
如果你的海外流氓对手正在创建、建设和嵌入执法人员，以间谍手段监视美国人，比如在纽约创建警察分局，那么他们正在攻击你司法系统的核心。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp