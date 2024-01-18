Signs of the end times: homosexual marriages & sexual perversions

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 15, 2024.





In Luke 17:27-30, Christ provides signs of the end times that existed in the days of Noah and Lot, which will also exist in these end-times. The passage says:





27 They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.

28 Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded;

29 But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all.

30 Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.





We are warned by Christ that men were marrying wives and were “given in marriage”. Given in marriage represent non-traditional marriages of men marrying men or homosexual marriages. Sodomy was thus committed, which is an abomination to God in Leviticus 18:22.





Today’s fallen churches support these “given in marriage” of men being married to men. Those who are committing sexual perversions of homosexuality, pedophilia, transgenderism, fornication and adultery shall not inherit the kingdom of God (Deuteronomy 23:1; Matthew 18:6; Romans 1:27-28; 1 Corinthians 6:9-10).





If you commit such sexual acts, you will not be with God in heaven. The choice is yours: either you remain in your sexual sins and die OR you let go of your sexual sin, turn to Christ, have faith in Him and keep His holy ten commandments and be with Him for eternity and you shall see the holy face of God the Father in Revelation 22:4.





