BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pirates Running Kanada Giving Away More Defenses Against the Russian NWO Invasion Of North Amerika
ProbableWorld
ProbableWorld
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 05/06/2023

Zelensky is a Freemason, Putin is a Freemason, Trudeau is a communist Cuban infiltrator of Canadian politics, Castro donated Justin's mother's conception. Biden is a brainchipped Masonic bio-robot.


North Amerika can easily be invaded by Freemasons running the USA opening a back door using A.i. world governance.


Canada's Defense Minister likely never held a rifle. Just another talking-head, Eastern-Star sell-out of freedom like communist Justin and his Freemasonic treason-club running Kanada.

What a big joke the thUgs and pirates are playing upon the dumbed-down sheep.

But the thUgs do not realized the Creator-God is just allowing them to show their true colors as they twist and destroy the souls that instead they should rather be trying to grow.  Luciferians can feel themselves hollowing out from the inside... this is the spiritual warning signals that they all feel, but are ignoring.

source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cYLYwkq1Lw

Keywords
cultcanadajokethugs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy