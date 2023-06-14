Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes
----------------
This is PRESENTLY TAKING PLACE (7:57 PM EDT) at the South Pole
Some type of very large laser-type light is being emitted directly into space from the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/this-is-presently-taking-place-7-57-pm-edt-at-the-south-pole/