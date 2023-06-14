Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes

66 views • 06/14/2023

Some type of very large laser-type light is being emitted directly into space from the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

This is PRESENTLY TAKING PLACE (7:57 PM EDT) at the South Pole

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.