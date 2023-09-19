So You Want to Move to Mexico?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kerry discusses the reason their family left Canada to live and work in Nayarit Mexico.
What are some of the things to think about when considering a move of this magnitude?
Buy a house? Rent? Do you have kids? What about school?
Learn from some of the mistakes and tips of Kerry and her family.