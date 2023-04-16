BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Financial expert ANSWERS: Should you pay off your debt NOW?
1770 views • 04/16/2023

Carol Roth, financial expert and author of ‘You Will Own Nothing,’ joins Glenn to discuss what our economy could be facing next. We may soon experience ‘inflation like you can’t believe,’ Glenn says, so is NOW the time to pay off all your debt? Roth, who does not provide financial advice but rather gives the information you need to make your own, informed decisions, explains why paying off all your investment debts (like a mortgage) NOW may actually be less beneficial in the long run…



