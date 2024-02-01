Create New Account
'This Is A Welfare Bill Masquerading As A Tax Bill': Matt Gaetz Explodes Over Bipartisan Proposal
Published 25 days ago

Forbes Breaking News - watch full clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtBAjjIb2fE

