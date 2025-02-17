BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
4 Nations Hockey WAR | EU Leaders Emergency Meeting | Ukraine Not Invited To Peace Talks | Maverick News
Join us on Maverick News Tonight for an in-depth look at the latest geopolitical developments:


4 Nations HOCKEY WAR ON ICE - Three Fights In First 9 Seconds - Canada Vs. USA 


Ukraine's Diplomatic Snub: Explore why Ukraine was notably not invited to discussions in Saudi Arabia, and what this means for its international standing and support.

EU's Urgent Response: We delve into the details of the emergency EU meeting focused on Ukraine, assessing the bloc's strategy amidst ongoing tensions.

Munich Security Conference Highlights: Hear a recap of key speeches, including Senator Vance's address and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly's stark warning, "Canada is the Canary In the Coal Mine," regarding tariffs and the notion of Canada as a 51st state. 

Special Guest: We're honored to have David Wiley join us tonight, a prominent Liberty Activist and Advocate against Russian State Aggression, to share his insights on these unfolding events and the broader implications for global liberty.


Tune in for an unfiltered discussion on these critical issues, understand the undercurrents of international politics, and get expert analysis from those who aren't afraid to speak truth to power. Like, share, and subscribe for more Maverick News!


#MaverickNews #UkraineCrisis #EUMeeting #MunichSecurityConference #CanadianPolitics #DavidWiley #Liberty #RussianAggression

Keywords
trumpfreedompatriotsputinukraine
