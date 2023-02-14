BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christie Grace: Big Pharma Wants To Force Biologics (e.g. Vaccines, Gene Therapy) On Us
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
715 views • 02/14/2023

Biotech consultant Christie Laura Grace discusses some of her concerns regarding the biotech space prior to 2019 as well as the global coordination of governments on the pandemic and vaccine mandates. Medicine has reached it's pinnacle and so Big Pharma wants to take us into biologics (e.g. vaccines, gene therapies). In 2018 the NIH proposed eliminating RAC, the committee on biosafety for RNA and DNA genetic products, which was removed in 2019, followed by Moderna's patent for RNA being approved in July of 2019. She explains how the Pentagon juice is causing harm and potentially killing people.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com


Websites

Twitter https://twitter.com/_HeartofGrace_

Substack https://christielauragrace.substack.com


About Christie Grace

Christie Laura Grace is a biotech consultant.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmapandemicdnapentagonvaccine mandatesfaucirnavaccine deathshotezcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy