How To Make Really Strong Coffee That's Smooth as Silk
Conservative Coffee Lovers
Conservative Coffee Lovers
458 views • 11/21/2023

One of our new customers at Lake City Coffee asked me, "How do I make strong coffee with your beans?" I'll admit that our coffee sourcing and roasting is geared toward super smooth coffee with prominent notes of chocolate and nut. In general, I'd say that our coffee is not necessarily "strong" coffee. Yet, that being said, we have customers that tell us how strong our coffee is, like the comment below from my new friend Grant out of Mentor, Ohio, "I tried the coffee. As I opened it it smelt good enough to eat! It is very strong, unlike any coffee before. The taste is unique.”

strong coffee, smooth as silk, great coffee
