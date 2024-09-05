377 - Featured Guest: John Waters w/ Special Guest Hosts - Lt Scott Bennett & Drago Bosnic - "How The War Against Humanity Kicked Off!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Sept 5, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST
Featured Guest: John Waters w/ Special Guest Hosts Lt Scott Bennett & Drago Bosnic
Topic: How The War Against Humanity Kicked Off!
https://johnwaters.substack.com/
Bio:
John Waters is an Irish Thinker, Talker, and Writer. From the life of the spirit of society to the infinite reach of rock ‘n’ roll; from the puzzle of the human ‘I’ to the true nature of money; from the attempted murder of fatherhood to the slow death of the novel, he speaks and writes about the meaning of life in the modern world.
Resource:
https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/the-wonder-of-you
