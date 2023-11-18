© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 16-17, 2023
▪️The Israeli army continues to clear positions around Gaza. On the northern outskirts of the enclave, Palestinian groups periodically counterattack, firing anti-tank guided missiles and small arms at the IDF.
▪️To the south, near the Mediterranean coast, the IDF has cleared the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital. The hospital itself is set up as a military stronghold, and Israeli media continues to prove that the facility was used by Hamas.
▪️To the east, clashes are taking place near Al-Wafa Hospital. Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants attack Israeli equipment from the flanks, harming the IDF while failing to regain control of territory.
▪️Local Palestinian sources, so far without any confirmation, are reporting that the IDF has allegedly broken through towards the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. With the circle over the northern part of the enclave already closed, sorties like these are a logical continuation of the operation.
▪️Meanwhile, raids and mass clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians continue across the West Bank. The most violent clashes are taking place in Jenin Camp, Nablus, Tulkarm, Hebron and Qalqilya.
▪️In the northern area, Hezbollah militants and the IDF are exchanging strikes along the entire Israeli-Lebanese border.
Over the past two days, Hezbollah has attacked IDF strongholds and Israeli settlements at least 15 times, and several soldiers have been wounded.
▪️At night, the Israel Defense Forces launched rocket strikes on the southern suburbs of Damascus. Some of the missiles were shot down, but some reached their target.