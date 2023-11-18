Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 16-17, 2023





▪️The Israeli army continues to clear positions around Gaza. On the northern outskirts of the enclave, Palestinian groups periodically counterattack, firing anti-tank guided missiles and small arms at the IDF.





▪️To the south, near the Mediterranean coast, the IDF has cleared the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital. The hospital itself is set up as a military stronghold, and Israeli media continues to prove that the facility was used by Hamas.





▪️To the east, clashes are taking place near Al-Wafa Hospital. Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants attack Israeli equipment from the flanks, harming the IDF while failing to regain control of territory.





▪️Local Palestinian sources, so far without any confirmation, are reporting that the IDF has allegedly broken through towards the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. With the circle over the northern part of the enclave already closed, sorties like these are a logical continuation of the operation.





▪️Meanwhile, raids and mass clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians continue across the West Bank. The most violent clashes are taking place in Jenin Camp, Nablus, Tulkarm, Hebron and Qalqilya.





▪️In the northern area, Hezbollah militants and the IDF are exchanging strikes along the entire Israeli-Lebanese border.

Over the past two days, Hezbollah has attacked IDF strongholds and Israeli settlements at least 15 times, and several soldiers have been wounded.





▪️At night, the Israel Defense Forces launched rocket strikes on the southern suburbs of Damascus. Some of the missiles were shot down, but some reached their target.