Healing For the Fractured Soul - Session 6: When The Mind Breaks, The Body Breaks
Resistance Chicks
11 views • 11 months ago

Our brains are not just part of our body but our body's control center. When our hearts and minds are injured by abuse, our bodies likely have suffered real injury as well. Mountains of evidence show those physical injuries last long after the abuse has ended. The enemy wants to sabotage God's plan for perfect health and peace. What are some potential connections for you between past abuse and your current medical issues? You are more than just a brain and body; God has equipped you with chemicals and hormones to interact with the world, to love, and heal. He has created us with cells and structures to transport these chemicals throughout the brain and body, working in concert to provide unity in the body and mind. When those chemicals are thrown out of balance by abuse or trauma, our bodies are thrown out of balance as well. The good news is that just as God has created our bodies to heal, he has created our minds to heal as well, which can then actually bring greater healing to our bodies! A cheerful heart is good like medicine. Tonight let's ask the Father how He can bring healing to our bodies by healing our minds. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-6/


Keywords
deliverancedidself helpcounselingbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstd
