Puppet Kiev Trembling With Russian Revenge

After a short pause, Kiev resumed strikes with NATO missiles in the Russian rear regions. On December 11th, the Russian military airfield in Taganrog was targeted by six US-made ATACMS missiles. According to the Russian military, most of the missiles were intercepted and the attack resulted in no critical damage but there were wounded and losses in military vehicles.





As the Russians promised, the retaliation strikes were not long to wait. After two calm days without Russian strikes deep in the Ukrainian rear, the entire country came under another devastating attack. Zelensky again claimed one of the most massive waves of strikes on the energy infrastructure.

At night, more than a hundred Russian kamikaze drones pounded Ukrainian rear regions but they were mainly aimed to reveal positions and distract Ukrainian air defenses. In the morning, Russian Iskander, Kalibr and different Kh-type missiles entered the battle. Cruise and hypersonic missiles struck targets all around the country, including in the capital Kiev, in the western Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions, in southern Odessa etc.

Due to the massive missile attack in Western Ukraine, Polish aircraft took off and air defense forces were put on alert.

Several Kinzhal hypersonic missiles reportedly destroyed an object in the Carpathian Mountains near the village of Slavskoye in the Lviv region. There is an important railway line that provides military supplies from European countries.

There are several underground well-prepared logistics and military facilities built in the Mountains in Soviet times. For example, the Beskid railway tunnel passes through the Carpathian Mountains and is now largely used by NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The US Ambassador to Ukraine confirmed that Russian missiles attacked certain “transport facilities”, which indirectly confirms the destruction of an important logistics hub, which was used by the Americans as well.

The targets also included power plants, energy substations, military and industrial facilities, different airfields etc. Ukrainian authorities are calculating that after the morning strikes, half of the country may be cut off from electricity supplies. Energy generating and distribution facilities were damaged or destroyed in a number of regions.

Russian massive strikes, including on the energy infrastructure, not only stop Ukrainian military industry but also largely affect the civilian population, in particular in the cold winter months. The whole world is well aware when and where Russian missiles will strike next time because these massive retaliation strikes have mainly political goals rather than military necessity. Otherwise, Kiev would be surprised by their timing and targets. The reason why Ukrainians have to suffer more is the puppet Kiev regime which is escalating the conflict following the orders from abroad.

