Israel Once Again Refuses Own Ceasefire Deal After Hamas Accepts

TheLastAmericanVagabond

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!







Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/israel-again-refuses-own-ceasefire





Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064