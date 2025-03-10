BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
First International Journalists in Kfarkila: Israeli Lies Exposed
27 views • 6 months ago

Laith Marouf, David Miller and Dimitri Lascaris were the first international journalists to enter Kafarkila (Kfarkila) in south Lebanon right on the borders of occupied Palestine. They witness the deliberate mass destruction of every structure in the village, and the uprooting and looting of the ancient world renowned Kfarkila olive trees, by the satanic Zionist invaders.


Filmed on 22/2/2025

Producer: Hadi Hotait

palestinegazalebanonceasefireal-aqsa flood
