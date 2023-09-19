BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Rima Laibow Discusses the Vaccinated Falling Over With 5G Induced Spiraling Deaths
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
1218 views • 09/19/2023

Dr. Rima Laibow a renowned doctor discusses why certain people who were vaccinated either fall straight forward and die but also start spiraling/turning in a circle with one arm up swatting at something they are experiencing and see.


She believes this is associated with both the vaccinated, with the EMF conductive Nanoparticles in the vaccines (such as Graphene Hydroxide) along with certain 5G frequencies... effecting certain muscles in the body... to react this way. It is a neurological manifestation that was specifically designed to kill and to spasm not only these muscles but the heart muscle as well... causing sudden death. Very very sad!


These are most likely experiments on the vaccinated possibly to use later on a more massive scale of the world's population. Remember the WEF stated goals was to reduce the population by 90% leaving only 10% to serve them. These WEF globalist have 0 compassion on humanity... and think of us as cockroaches... or as cattle to be culled.

Keywords
5gbioweaponscovid vaccinesspiraling deathsplanking deaths
