"Lazarus, ARISE!" - [AI Music Video] - Inspired by John 11

"Lazarus, ARISE!" is a celestial resurrection anthem by 'Aetheris' (Latin for "heavenly air"), inspired by John 11 and the miracle at Bethany, where Jesus raised Lazarus from the grave. This transcendent composition merges thunderous angelic choirs with flutes and heartbeat-like frame drums, creating a soundscape where divine command meets human awakening. As the music swells from tomb-like silence to explosive glory, listeners experience the visceral moment when death itself obeyed Christ's words, a sonic tapestry of mourning transformed into joy. Like a shaft of light piercing a burial cave, the song builds to a triumphant chorus, symbolizing both Christ's power and our own spiritual resurrections. Let the harmonies pull you from life's graves into the electrifying hope that no darkness is final.



AI prompt engineering, composition, lyrics, and audio editing by Ty Bollinger, founder of TTAC ("The Truth About Cancer"). Most vocals are AI-generated. Instrument choice and prompt engineering by Ty, instrument performances by AI.



