Paul: Shipwrecked On Malta | Pentecost to Patmos | Lineage

Paul was travelling on his journey to Rome when the ship they were in got caught in a storm and shipwrecked just off the coast of Malta. Miraculously he and everyone else on the ship survived as God still had a work for him to do, both on Malta but more significantly in Rome. Paul would spend a short time on the beautiful island of Malta before going to his final destination#KnowYourHistory #Lineage #LineageJourney #PentecostToPatmos
