Els Pet Spaceship Self Cleaning Litter Box Quick Start Guide

Say goodbye to scooping for good’’ with a self-cleaning litter box, free cat parents' hands and keep your home fresh. We designed this litter box to neutralize litter box odors and give kitty a clean bed of litter every time with Els Pet. The litter box looks like a spaceship and has a safety door that automatically stops cleaning when the cat pushes the door. Also, the self-cleaning litter box not only provides maximum comfort for cats of all sizes, but also features quadruple safety protections - infrared sensor, robotic arm sensor, safety warning, and automatic detection. You can use the remote control and cleaning system in the "elspet" app - learn about your cat's bathroom habits and track your cat's health issues. Join 300,000 pet parents who've upgraded to a smarter litter box.





Els Pet exists and it’s here to make your life easier

No More Scooping™

Anti-pinch technology

Suit up to 5 cats

Monitor the litter levels, times of use

Odor-free

Work quietly

Save time and money

LED safe alerts