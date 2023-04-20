BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE PLAN TO 'Soft Kill' POPULATIONS WITH VACCINES WAS EXPOSED IN 2009
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
3671 views • 04/20/2023

A look back to a show that aired in 2009 and predicted what you are living through today.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 


Video Clips

1. IJR.com - FDA Pulls Authorization for Original Pfizer and Moderna COVID Vaccines

https://ijr.com/fda-pulls-authorization-original-pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=ijr-newsletter&utm_campaign=daily&utm_content=firefly


2. InfoWars.com - EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Stella Immanuel Responds to FDA Pulling Approval for COVID Vaccines

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6440729afaba4278d464e662


3. InfoWars.com - Top Whistleblower Dr. Rima Laibow Warns Globalists Preparing New Bio Attack / Learn the Secret History of COVID

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=64405470faba4278d462a791

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaccinepopulation controlcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy