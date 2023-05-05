© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You would think Deutsche Bank is a German bank, but that is not the case. Look who really owns Deutsche Bank and HSBC. They are all controlled and owned by CCP kleptocrats. What about the many companies that don't have "Chinese" labels but are still controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. This tells you how powerful the CCP is.
你会认为德意志银行是德国银行，但是事实并非如此，看看谁真正拥有德意志银行，还有汇丰银行。它们都被CCP盗国贼所控制和拥有。很多没有“中国”或“中国人”标签的公司呢，仍然受到中国共产党的控制。这告诉你中共有多强大。
