FPV drone hit the turret roof of a damaged M1A1SA Abrams abandoned near the village of Prohres
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

An FPV drone hit the turret roof of a damaged M1A1SA Abrams abandoned near the village of Prohres, which recently came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

It should be noted that the tank is generously coated with dynamic protection both on the front of the turret and on the roof of the hull. The enemy is trying to leave fewer and fewer zones vulnerable to drone hits, which ultimately gradually makes Western tanks similar in terms of the level of remote sensing coverage to their Soviet and Russian counterparts.

russia ukraine
