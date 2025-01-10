SoCal: Set Phasers On Orange?

An Orange Redpill?

• Ignore how smarmy this bish is acting.

• Is she using oranges to redpill us re: Directed Energy Weapons?

• DEWs can be set to target specific light frequencies or wavelengths while avoiding others.

• Recall the Maui fires in 2023 where we saw evidence that DEWs were used.

• Blue-colored objects survived that attack.

• 666 THz is the frequency of blue (range 610-670), which the baddies use as protection.

• Was the DEW used in the L.A. attack adjusted for the color orange (480-510 THz)?