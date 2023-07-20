BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An Eclipse Is Coming: Prophetic Deciphering of Current Events and the Supernatural
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
45 followers
60 views • 07/20/2023

Join Amanda Grace as she explores the extraordinary synchronicities uniting celestial and terrestrial realms. Our timely discourse sheds light on the fascinating union of prophetic milestones, signaled by astronomical phenomena like eclipses, and major geopolitical developments. As we delve into President Trump's legal challenges and the disturbing discoveries of illicit substances within the White House, our aim isn't to pursue scandal but to soberly reflect on the state of our leadership and the guiding principles of our society. Tune in 7/19 @4pm EDT.
Check out Jonah’s blog: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s333/sh/975c782f-2a20-5af3-400e-
6b062ae502fd/9XagE448nvM5Ur9ZoIFYmdSBDT773mOldDP5ZBwGwtBqS0WMUuSeUKmdHA

Register for Israel Trip 2024: http://amanda.heritagestudyprograms.com/

Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

propheticeclipseamanda graceark of grace ministries
