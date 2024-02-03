BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scientists To Control Human DNA Using Electricity - VLC - OWC - WBAN 802.15.6 IEEE Human Body Frequency
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
2
185 views • 02/03/2024

[THERE IS SO MUCH MORE EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993

.

2015 CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for

Nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&sca_esv=602175580&sxsrf=ACQVn08g47XTgxEFTAP-GKN20FNz3s2Kiw%3A1706465023931&source=hp&ei=_5a2Zd2TNsWh5NoP1J-lkAo&oq=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI4Q09ST05BOiBBIENvb3JkaW5hdGUgYW5kIFJvdXRpbmcgc3lzdGVtIGZvcgpOYW5vbmV0d29ya3NImRpQzxNYzxNwAXgAkAEAmAHCAaABwgGqAQMwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1

.

2020: Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.

EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2

.

2017 SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano - MIT.nano "CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION"

https://rumble.com/v4am98u-january-31-2024.html

.

CORONA Nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Fimages%2Fgraphical-abstract%2Fcdt%2F20%2F8%2F001.jpg&tbnid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Farticle%2F95810&docid=P435HZqrASxcFM&w=523&h=400&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=dff8e5494271e65b#vhid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vssid=l

.

Please Help Share This Important Thread: https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1752873822838001735?t=V8HuTdE2_esD7KyWLF3xyQ&s=1rks-2015.html

.

Solving Generic Decision Problems by in-Message Computation in DNA-Based Molecular Nanonetworks

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-64991-3_9

.

The President's 2023 Budget requests nearly $2 billion for the NNI, the largest ever request since its inception. This reflects the widespread recognition of the potential for nanotechnology to contribute to agency missions and national priorities.

https://rumble.com/v41tfrq-december-17-2023.html

.

ITU: IoBNT At the center of this approach lies an emerging ICT framework, the Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT), envisioning the heterogeneous collaborative networks(HEALTHCARE)

https://rumble.com/v45vbvu-january-8-2024.html

.

Trudeau says Canada is joining the European Union’s Horizon Europe research program November 24, 2023 #BiodigitalConvergence

https://rumble.com/v3y6e5m-november-27-2023.html

.

Creating Standards Around The BiodigitalConvergence For 20 Years!

IEC & IEEE: Navigating bio-digital ethics

2023-07-27

IEC Editorial Team

https://www.iec.ch/blog/navigating-biodigital-ethics

