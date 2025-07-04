BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Freedom Dies When Money Lies: Why Sound Money is the Foundation of a Free Society
The Morgan Report
398 followers
2 months ago

Freedom Dies When Money Lies is more than a clever phrase. It’s a hard truth that history keeps trying to teach us—and we keep forgetting. When money breaks, freedom doesn't stand a chance. The connection isn't abstract or academic. It's real, it's direct, and it's playing out in real time.

Sound money is what allows people to plan, to save, to build, to say no. It’s what gives individuals power over their own lives. But when that money is manipulated—when inflation eats away at savings, when central banks flood the system with artificial credit, when the value of a dollar can be changed by decree—freedom shrinks. Slowly at first, then all at once.


This is how societies slide from voluntary exchange to quiet control. When money lies, trust disappears. People stop thinking long-term. They become reactive, dependent, easier to manage. That’s not a flaw in the system—it’s the point. Throughout history, rulers have known that if you control the money, you control the people.

What’s at stake now isn’t just financial stability. It’s personal sovereignty. The right to self-determine, to stand on your own two feet without being pushed, nudged, or tracked. Honest money has always been the guardrail that keeps freedom from sliding into control.

The question isn’t whether this matters. It’s how much longer we’re willing to pretend it doesn’t.

http://www.themorganreport.com/join


