FIERCE ADVOCATE KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

May 17, 2024
Catherine Ushka
"It's with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Mom, Partner and Friend Catherine. Her warmth, love, and presence will forever be cherished. As we navigate this difficult time, let's hold onto the memories that brought us joy and comfort. Your love and prayers are deeply appreciated as we mourn this profound loss. We will share details on her celebration soon."
May 16, 2024
Heavenly Day · Patty Griffin
