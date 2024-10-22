LEAKED VIDEO CALL THAT CAUSED 31 MISSOURI JUDGES ☈ TO RECUSE THEMSELVES [FEBRUARY 1, 2021]

#HumanTrafficking #Children #FamilyCourt #CPS #Evidence #Missouri #VSOF





St. Louis Family court corruption full video

Leaked Video Call That Caused 31 Missouri Judges to Recuse Themselves





Guardian ad litem including Elaine Pudlowski conspiring and colluding together. The GALs agree to pool money together to hire a forensic team to track down Daily Docket News which has been sending out email newsletters about Pudlowski. Pudlowski is currently being sued in multiple lawsuits; Pudlowski calls these lawsuits "frivolous" in the video and part of a campaign to smear her. The lawsuit and DDN's coverage put these GALs in a siege, "This threatens to take down the entire system," says GAL Sarah Pleban, "Judges are in on it."





IOLTA, mentioned several times, is Interest Only Lawyers Trust Account, is supposed to used for poor people.





What Is IOLTA?

This was suggested to be raised for Elaine. One of several potentially unethical things.





Meanwhile, Shevan Harris, one of the participants, is on the disciplinary committee for reviewing complaints against lawyers.





Names at end.





* Lawsuit can be read here.

Updates on this case:





* First Elaine Pudlowski tried to be a judge but was thwarted

* Judge Michael Burton, who was referred to many times, suddenly retired last year

* Several other people followed Evita's lead and filed their own lawsuits against Elaine Pudlowski and others

This story did receive a lot of coverage but minimal in St. Louis, here is one exception:





Also the St. Louis Record:





Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel declines to investigate attorney's complaint against family court insiders

No indictments however.





* Excerpt from Redemption of Your Estate - Part 1 (Zenmaster briefly discussing the case of these attorneys).

This is a peak behind the Veil on State ran human trafficking and how it's done.





