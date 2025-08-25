BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Recent Advances in the Neural Dust Platform - IEEE Brain Workshop 2018
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
46 views • 3 weeks ago

https://ieeetv.ieee.org/recent-advances-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1958686534493716945?t=Gu0k85JF3TFVi7h07BVY_A&s=19


IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1959879386535972983?t=aTvt4o_Py_-I9z7kEqTXmg&s=19


DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959638433225232466?t=ubBFttIorTllOSkmhmG9yw&s=19


Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)

Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1956613760065429658?t=NeYz2ezUU6O7NC_pMCy4hQ&s=19


HEY DOCTOR$ & "TRUUUUUUFERS" PAYTRIOT$ 1 PINNED TWEET AND YOU ALL LOST THE PLOT!!! DO BETTER https://rumble.com/v6xniwi-419321970.html

.

Have your 'Good doctors' & Alt media's Told You About SEG12 HUMAN AUGMENTATION GLOBAL STANDARDIZATION/POLICIES 2030-CRISPR-BIOTECHNOLOGY-NANOTECHNOLOGY-COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY-"CONVERGENCE"??? https://rumble.com/v62uo58-367587260.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959422222327742680?t=J9MWtoknriuKrqq8TIqyaA&s=19


How did they get the biosensors in us?? https://rumble.com/v6xzr34-how-did-they-get-the-biosensors-in-us.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907532494582218856?t=cDyyTkf2Eyf9JfbBkVr-TA&s=19


Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030

https://rumble.com/v6rkedv-409098451.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1949032950944727509?t=5cHnxWG5_UmQI9wn6iDugQ&s=19


THE SALES PITCH THAT KICKED IT ALL OFF!

Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6wpa1k-417724184.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1954573019982000492?t=pkxqb2i8HIUKqPR0eSKY1g&s=19


Ingestibles, Wearables and Embeddables

"In the future, embeddables may use nanotechnology and be so tiny that doctors would simply “inject” them into our bodies"


https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

Keywords
trump20242030covid
