Recent Advances in the Neural Dust Platform - IEEE Brain Workshop 2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://ieeetv.ieee.org/recent-advances-neural-dust-platform-ieee-brain
.
.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1958686534493716945?t=Gu0k85JF3TFVi7h07BVY_A&s=19
IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913
￼
.
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1959879386535972983?t=aTvt4o_Py_-I9z7kEqTXmg&s=19
DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs
￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959638433225232466?t=ubBFttIorTllOSkmhmG9yw&s=19
Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)
Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1956613760065429658?t=NeYz2ezUU6O7NC_pMCy4hQ&s=19
HEY DOCTOR$ & "TRUUUUUUFERS" PAYTRIOT$ 1 PINNED TWEET AND YOU ALL LOST THE PLOT!!! DO BETTER https://rumble.com/v6xniwi-419321970.html
￼
.
Have your 'Good doctors' & Alt media's Told You About SEG12 HUMAN AUGMENTATION GLOBAL STANDARDIZATION/POLICIES 2030-CRISPR-BIOTECHNOLOGY-NANOTECHNOLOGY-COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY-"CONVERGENCE"??? https://rumble.com/v62uo58-367587260.html
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959422222327742680?t=J9MWtoknriuKrqq8TIqyaA&s=19
How did they get the biosensors in us?? https://rumble.com/v6xzr34-how-did-they-get-the-biosensors-in-us.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907532494582218856?t=cDyyTkf2Eyf9JfbBkVr-TA&s=19
Darpa mrna Bioreactor, nanotechnology genetic engineering, 6G IoBnT Projects IOE @Cambridge University, THZ Biosensing, Biobanking as a Service 2030, Genetic ID 2030
https://rumble.com/v6rkedv-409098451.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1949032950944727509?t=5cHnxWG5_UmQI9wn6iDugQ&s=19
THE SALES PITCH THAT KICKED IT ALL OFF!
Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6wpa1k-417724184.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1954573019982000492?t=pkxqb2i8HIUKqPR0eSKY1g&s=19
Ingestibles, Wearables and Embeddables
"In the future, embeddables may use nanotechnology and be so tiny that doctors would simply “inject” them into our bodies"
https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables