Salts, natural minerals, are critically important in our diet.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
160 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


The stem cell of the brain runs on fat and glucose, and I did not say sugar, and I did not say fake fat, I did not say synthetic fat, but keto, without minerals from your bones, will do more harm.

So a lot of people end up losing their gallbladder. The minerals in Cardio Miracle are not the chemicals. They're just from plants. There's no calories. We don't count calories. We count chemicals. So the salts are critically important, and they took that away from you a long time ago: "Oh, don't eat salt.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/20/2024


Missing Link Live with Jesse Hal, Episode 900 with Judy Mikovits, PhD: https://rumble.com/v5jbnsp-int-900-with-dr-judy-mikovits-a-christian-researcher-scientist-and-truthsee.html


Use Cardio Miracle daily and become an ambassador: drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com

Keywords
healthnewsnutritionfoodtruthmineralssaltmikovits
