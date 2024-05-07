BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ceux qui ont Changé les Règles du Jeu - VF de HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 12 months ago

THE GAME CHANGERS est un documentaire,

une compilation d'interviews d'athlètes professionnels et de médecins chercheurs.

Il a été écrit, réalisé et produit par des athlètes professionnels qui non seulement ont

changé les règles du jeu de la nutrition et de la diététique sportive en se fondant sur

plusieurs décades de littérature scientifique solide mais qui pratiquent eux-mêmes

ces nouvelles règles du jeu.

Les motivations sont les mêmes pour tous: performance,santé cardiologique,santé générale,

endurance et rapidité de récupération.

Traduction & sous-titrage VF HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

Site Web: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE GAMES CHANGERS is a documentary, a compilation of interviews of professional

athletes and medical professionals, doctors and researchers. It has been written,

directed and produced by professional athletes who not only changed the rules of the game

in terms of nutrition and dietary guidelines, but also applied and implemented the new rules

for themselves.

The motivation is the same for all of them: Performance, cardiovascular health, global health,

endurance and acceleration of recovery speed.

Translation and french subtitles by HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

Web site: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com


Keywords
sports nutritioncardiovascular healthvegeterian dietvegan athletesregime vegetariennutrition sportivesante cardiovasculaireathlete vegan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy