Ted and Austin Broer on Fear Porn and False Hope

A clip from the Ted and Austin Broer show on June 16, 2023.





I don't agree with 100% of everything that Ted and Austin teach, but they shared some important insights about discernment in this clip today. There is a lot of false information being spread around that ranges from false hope to fear porn. Perhaps the hyperbole helps some people get more views or sell more products?





If we are seeking truth, me must have memories better than a goldfish. When the same source continues making false predictions, mark them and turn their volume down.





