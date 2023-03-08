BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hongshan ALIEN Looking Ancient Chinese NEOLITHIC Figurine Artifacts of China History #trustedcoins
0 view • 03/08/2023

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins to See my eBay store here:


https://trustedcoins.com



https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE VARIOUS CONNECTIONS TO HONGSHAN

Every Treasure Tells a Story: The Hongshan Jade Dragon, mother of dragons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIs8XsCGeho

NOTES: In this video we can see the views of Hongshan figurines and dragons. The distinct hole is visible in each one of these that is present in the pieces of my video.

This 3,000-year-old Chinese civilization had alien masks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHpC85p0ZM0

NOTES: Very interesting later bronze age civilization masks of bronze that demonstrate similar designs of alien looking eyes on their art. Could this be a later civilization that was influenced by the earlier Hongshan culture?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hongshan_culture

https://www.messagetoeagle.com/10-great-ancient-mysteries-of-china/

https://www.therichest.com/shocking/15-unsolved-mysteries-about-the-pyramids/


https://www.ancientpages.com/2015/06/20/ancient-hongshan-culture-creators-pyramid-remarkable-artifacts-still-shrouded-mystery/

http://national-paranormal-society.org/mystery-of-the-hongshan-pyramid/

Keywords
pyramidscoin collectingancient artifactstrustedcoinschina artifactsancient jade
