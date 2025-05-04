© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas slaughter arrival at Zikim beach on October 7th - part 1.
Cynthia.. I'm guessing that these are Hamas arrival onto the beach?
The following is the description as found for both part 1 & part 2 videos.
IDF abandoned Israeli civilians to Hamas slaughter at Zikim beach on October 7
Army probe reveals 'massive failure' by Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, fleeing beach as Hamas fighters murdered 17 civilians
'The soldiers didn't strive to engage in close combat with the enemy'