He Hath Given Us Rest-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 15 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
43 views • 10/15/2023

Right now, the nation of Israel has no rest of any kind, they are in absolute turmoil with the incredible events that have been taking place all week with their enemies. Now Iran and Syria are threatening to join the fray, and the United States has sent a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East in an attempt to deter further escalation. There is no rest on any side. The 'people of the Book' have forgotten about the Book, and this can also be true in the life of the Christian as well. All through the Old Testament, we see account after account of how life goes for the Jews and Israel when they are in a right relationship with the LORD, and how it goes when they are not. In our own lives, we can drift far away from the Lord without even being aware of it, and when trouble comes, completely forget what we are supposed to do. Isaiah 26:3 says "Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee." The implication being that when you stop trusting in the LORD, and believing His word, the 'joy of your salvation', and your peace, begins to grow dim and leave you so you have no rest. On this Sunday Service, and while Israel stands on the precipice of all-out war, a simple message with profound meaning on committing your way to Him that judgeth righteously. We will also be updating you on breaking news coming out of Israel all during the service.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
