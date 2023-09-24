Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom: ‘Paedophilic rapist government’ – Sexologist Raelene Stokes MVI_48844

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A poor turnout today, this Saturday 23rd September, 2023, maybe
500 people. We needed 100,000 people, given that it is one second to midnight
as far as the stripping of human rights from the masses all over the world is
concerned. AustraliaOne did not speak, however, a sizeable group were present,
including Riccardo and Rhiannon Bosi.