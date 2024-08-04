LIVE! Pt2 World Wide Premiere: 🔴 Alfred Kinsey & The Monsters of America 🔴

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 3rd, 2024 8:00PM If you saw Pt 1 you DON'T want to miss Pt2: the hardest hitting production we have ever done! A Resistance Chicks Exposé Production... There are monsters among us, birthed from monsters in our past… How did we go from “Jack & Jill went up the hill” to “transgender Jack and non-binary Jane”? Who were the masterminds behind children mutilating their bodies and men in women’s bathrooms? Why has there been an explosion of perversion, porn, molestation, and abortion in the past 7 decades? Answer: an agenda set forth by the most perverted monsters America has ever seen - the darkest kept secret in our past, until now. Featuring Rhonda Miller of Purple For Parents Learn More: