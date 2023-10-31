Sound of a UAV Over the city of Eilat, Southern Israel, Before an Explosion - Launched from Yemen

Sound of a UAV over the city of Eilat, Southern Israel, before an explosion.

Presumably launched from Yemen.

Update: Confirmed by Houthi Military Spox as launched from Yemen

Adding:

Houthi military spokesperson:

We have launched missiles and drones at targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.

and:

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Saree, statements:





Faced with the heinous Israeli-American aggression against the Gaza Strip, it was necessary for us to fulfill our duty, relying on Allah, in support of the just cause of the beloved Palestinian people.





We have launched a large batch of ballistic and winged missiles, as well as a significant number of drones, at various targets in the occupied territories.





We confirm that this operation is the third in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine.





We will continue to carry out more precise strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops.





The stance of our Yemeni people towards the Palestinian issue is unwavering and principled, and the Palestinian people have the full right to self-defense and the attainment of their full rights.





What destabilizes the region and expands the circle of conflict is the continued commission of crimes and massacres by the enemy against the people of Gaza and all of Palestine.