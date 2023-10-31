BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sound of a UAV Over the city of Eilat, Southern Israel, Before an Explosion - Launched from Yemen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 10/31/2023

Sound of a UAV over the city of Eilat, Southern Israel, before an explosion.

Presumably launched from Yemen.

Update: Confirmed by Houthi Military Spox as launched from Yemen

Adding:

Houthi military spokesperson:

We have launched missiles and drones at targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.

and:

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Saree, statements:


Faced with the heinous Israeli-American aggression against the Gaza Strip, it was necessary for us to fulfill our duty, relying on Allah, in support of the just cause of the beloved Palestinian people.


We have launched a large batch of ballistic and winged missiles, as well as a significant number of drones, at various targets in the occupied territories.


We confirm that this operation is the third in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine.


We will continue to carry out more precise strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops.


The stance of our Yemeni people towards the Palestinian issue is unwavering and principled, and the Palestinian people have the full right to self-defense and the attainment of their full rights.


What destabilizes the region and expands the circle of conflict is the continued commission of crimes and massacres by the enemy against the people of Gaza and all of Palestine.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy