RT News - February 11 2025 6AM GMT

February 11, 2025

rt.com





That’s the ultimatum from the US president - after Hamas suspends the latest prisoner swap with Israel, citing violations of the ceasefire deal by the IDF. As Russian troops mop-up a key Donbass city that was occupied by Kiev for a decade, we hear first-hand accounts of civilian survivors of the Ukrainian presence and fighting there. As defense and security ties between India and Russia fly high, so does Moscow’s stealth fighter jet, the SU57. And it’s a sight to behold for one of New Delhi’s retired Air Force officers. Vindicated at last - Russia says it has always warned that US-AID was up to no good. We look at the latest revelations of how the notorious agency was involved in financing regime change and even terrorists.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/