Antifa Goons Attack Canadian Christians: Families Rise Up & Fight Perverted Trans Agenda

Stew Peters Show





Sep 27, 2023





Phew. We have so much to unload in a short time. The comms from President Trump are rolling in. Although we know that we were told 8 years from 2018 would be the end of this SHOW…it appears things are ramping up. We will check into this, see the panic from those always question going to GITMO, 3 letter agencies exposed, big names turning for Trump and more.





Perverted teachers are forcing porn on our kids and it’s worse in Canada than it is here in the U.S.

Josh Alexander is back to talk about how his brother Nick was assaulted by Antifa thugs and went uncharged.

In fact, the cops arrested Nick Alexander instead of arresting the perpetrators.

Canada is inspiring the world by assembling and protesting LGTBQ depravity.

Josh Alexander’s whole family is under attack for standing up the the Canadian government and their woke and wicked policies.

Lukewarm Christans are also a problem.

Christians must stand up and retake their nations.

The fact that Muslims are getting more credit for marching than Christians should put every pastor in the country to shame.

It’s time for the sleeping giants to wake up.

We must continue to fight and protect children from these sodomites.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ley6m-antifa-goons-attack-canadian-christians-families-rise-up-and-fight-perverte.html