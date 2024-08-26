'Swifties For Trump' and the Coming AI Takeover of Humanity-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 26 2024

A couple of days ago, Donald Trump shared AI images of ‘Swifties For Trump’ in a good-natured and amusing take on the 2024 Presidential Election campaign. Everyone I know thought it was a funny use of AI, and no one in my circle thought it was real. Yet, the post and images caused much confusion across the blogosphere as people didn’t know what to make of it. Artificial Intelligence is reshaping not only the way we live but they way we think, and that’s not good. Very, very not good. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, earlier today on X, I reposted a tweet from Elon Musk showing the massive acreage of computers in use at Tesla to refine and perfect Artificial Intelligence. Musk’s caption read, “Video of the inside of Cortex today, the giant new AI training supercluster being built at Tesla HQ in Austin to solve real-world AI” He’s named it Cortex in a nod to the artificial brain he is obsessed with creating. You may not know the name Noland Arbaugh, but he is the world’s first recipient of the Neuralink human implantable brain chip. About the chip that is now in his brain, Arbaugh says it has allowed him to ‘reconnect with the world’ after an accident left him partially paralyzed back in 2016. While our global world is vastly preoccupied with “wars and rumours of wars”, there is another battle taking place, and it’s a spiritual one. On this episode, we show you just how much Artificial Intelligence and AGI have taken over our daily lives, and how much more we will lose to it in the very near future. Also, breaking news updates on the Middle East, Europe and US election.