Fake Choice - Right Wing Also Moves to YOUR Ai Enslavement

We unlock the fake right left paradigm that is wings of the same bird include the fake choice of good ai vs. bad ai. What is inclusive capitalism and why is a Rothchild pushing it with the Vatican, UN and big business. We demonstrate how we are being herded in groups but the solutions will be the same.