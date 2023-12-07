BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fake Choice - Right Wing Also Moves to YOUR Ai Enslavement
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
399 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 12/07/2023

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

We unlock the fake right left paradigm that is wings of the same bird include the fake choice of good ai vs. bad ai.    What is inclusive capitalism and why is a Rothchild pushing it with the Vatican, UN and big business.   We demonstrate how we are being herded in groups but the solutions will be the same.    

Keywords
hegelian dialecticproblem reaction solutionorder out of chaosillusion of choicesjwellfirefinal days reportdietetic philosophyfake choice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy