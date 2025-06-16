Mike Adams Morphic Resonance Crystal Fortune Telling?

Whackhead Simpson prank calls a clairvoyant. Who is the fraud, the prankster or the fortune teller? Is it really an Israeli doomsday scene etched into the Xylitol crystals of time according to Morphic Resonance? Or is Whackhead... I mean Mike Adams SOCIAL ENGINEERING, I mean influencing his audience? You will see what you want to see, when you want to believe, not what is actually there.

The image is a false mediator between what you believe and what is real to sway your perception. If it were real, it would match perfectly. Admittedly, he used another mediator to create the images- his a.i. Enoch. Enoch is worshipped in jewish kabbalah mysticism as Metatron, a pre-christ messianic figure. Law of one, sacred geometry, seer stones, occult rituals... how far will Mike go into the depths of knowledge of good and evil from the Christ he claimed to start with? The journey away from that which is true is simply blasphemy. Eschatology is the jewish kabbalists' study of the end-times, designed to replace theology or sound doctrine in the church. Repent Christians.

There is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.