Big Pharma EXPOSED w/ Dr. John Abramson

MIRRORED from PBD Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neBBdTibVBs&ab_channel=PBDPodcast
Jan 17, 2024
John David Abramson is an American physician and the author of the book "Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Health Care and How We Can Repair It."
Dr. Abramson has worked as a family doctor in Appalachia and in Hamilton, Massachusetts, and has served as chairman of the Department of Family Practice at Lahey Clinic.
Dr. Abramson is a Robert Wood Johnson Fellow and is on the clinical faculty of Harvard Medical School, where he teaches primary care and public health policy.