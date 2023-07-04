The US is Screaming in ENVY┃Ka-52 'ALLIGATOR' Received The Status Of The World's Best Attack Chopper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Hollywood and American advertising companies continue their work for the US Defense Department, creating films and commercials where made in US weapons are praised, thereby trying to change people's minds and make them believe that American weapons are the best in the world, brazen Russians continue to prove the opposite and show the world that it is precisely Russian weapons that are the best in the world.
